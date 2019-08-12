Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 10,380 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,824,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,830,000 after purchasing an additional 477,434 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,332,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,699,000 after acquiring an additional 932,303 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,667,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 249,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $26.72. 2,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 32.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 price target on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

