Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 4,140 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $17,859,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 411.2% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 174,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 140,121 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $5,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE:NUS traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $39.84. 8,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

