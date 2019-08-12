Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 6,995 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $17,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 999,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after acquiring an additional 189,390 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $8,955,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,848,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,162,000 after acquiring an additional 108,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.50 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,564,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,220.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,466,100. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FN traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.64. 6,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fabrinet has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $62.31.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.