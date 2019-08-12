Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 84,555 Shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,555 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.23% of PDL BioPharma worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PDL BioPharma in the first quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 47,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on PDL BioPharma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.70. 13,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,921. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $325.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of ($22.53) million for the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 6,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,001.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,333,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,000,003. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

