Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 9,895 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,413. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

