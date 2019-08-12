TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €22.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.75 ($26.45) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.79 ($25.34).

ETR:TEG opened at €20.98 ($24.40) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €19.33 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €22.48 ($26.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

