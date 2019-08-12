Taitron Components Inc. (TAIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

TAIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,753. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.63. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $7.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 18.90%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.