Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given Hold Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We are not surprised by today’s outperformance given the strong quarterly print (downstream), progress at the asset level (Grand Prix fully in service), and a well-handled call. We believe eliminating multi-year guidance was the right decision (more questions than answers absent regular updates given asset sales, project announcements, etc). After underperforming the group (AMZ) by 10% since we launched in February and with confidence in the outlook reiterated, TRGP continues to look ‘attractive’ on a multiples basis (9.2x/7.9x 2020e/2021e EBITDA on our numbers, 10.7% NTM div yld). The market clearly remains skeptical given leverage (little margin for error) and commodity exposure (ex-hedges).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded Targa Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. 626,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $59.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,820.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,153,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,535,000 after buying an additional 3,454,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,797,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,770,000 after buying an additional 1,338,009 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,648,000 after buying an additional 1,049,863 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,018,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,523,000 after buying an additional 849,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,415,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,099,000 after buying an additional 549,984 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

