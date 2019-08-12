TD Securities Trims Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Target Price to C$13.00

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Uni Select from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.57.

Get Uni Select alerts:

Shares of UNS opened at C$10.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51. Uni Select has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Uni Select’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.