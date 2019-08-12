TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,677,000 after purchasing an additional 202,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,810,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,667,000 after acquiring an additional 188,148 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 48.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.86. 20,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 65,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $6,141,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 124,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $11,620,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 290,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,118,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.21.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

