TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. TechnipFMC posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $24.02. 1,435,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,723. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

