Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.08

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$22.08 and last traded at C$22.08, with a volume of 18360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TECK.B shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$48.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$41.00 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.09. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Teck Resources Company Profile (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

