Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.83. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn shares last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 2,294 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,986,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

