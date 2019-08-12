Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. 2,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,790. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.