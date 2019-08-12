Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSE GIM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.33. 1,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

