Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of GIM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40. Templeton Global Income Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $6.55.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

