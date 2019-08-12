TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $42.95. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR shares last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 2,807,074 shares trading hands.

TCEHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investec upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $406.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

