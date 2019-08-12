TeraGo (TSE:TGO) PT Lowered to C$11.50

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of TeraGo in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

TGO opened at C$9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.89. TeraGo has a 1 year low of C$6.67 and a 1 year high of C$13.06. The firm has a market cap of $169.26 million and a P/E ratio of -30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

