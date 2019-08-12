Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) received a C$10.00 price target from equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Teranga Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TSE:TGZ traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$5.55. 322,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,355. The company has a market cap of $603.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85. Teranga Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.55.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

