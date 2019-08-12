The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

KO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. 2,109,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,057,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $229.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,855 shares of company stock worth $17,516,258 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

