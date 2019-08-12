The Yield Growth (CNSX:BOSS) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of The Yield Growth Corp. (CNSX:BOSS) traded down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37, 217,093 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on The Yield Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $0.55 target price on the stock.

About The Yield Growth (CNSX:BOSS)

The Yield Growth Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells of wellness products. The company offers cosmetic and therapeutic products made of cannabis sativa hemp root oil and essential oils; and an anti-aging serum and a lip balm under the Urban Juve brand. It also provides massage and body oils, face mists, moisturizers, deodorants, and topical creams for acute and chronic pain.

