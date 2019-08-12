Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Director Roger L. Fix Buys 2,250 Shares

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Director Roger L. Fix acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $49,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,990.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

THR traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,793. The firm has a market cap of $766.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.45. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 134.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter.

Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

