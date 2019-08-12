THETA (THETA) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Huobi and Bithumb. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $107.87 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.18 or 0.04267353 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044490 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Upbit, Huobi, Bithumb, Gate.io, Coinbit, WazirX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.