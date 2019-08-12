Thomas S. Glanville Sells 3,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $199,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,404.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $67.44. 6,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.96.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.59 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Itron from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

