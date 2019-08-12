Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Holdings Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Thor Industries by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.66. 5,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,414. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

