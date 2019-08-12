Thorney Opportunities (ASX:TOP) Trading Up 73.1%

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP)’s stock price was up 73.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.70 ($0.49) and last traded at A$0.70 ($0.49), approximately 29,625 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $141.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.64.

About Thorney Opportunities (ASX:TOP)

Thorney Opportunities Ltd is an equity fund launched and managed by Thorney Management Services Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. Thorney Opportunities Ltd is domiciled in Australia.

