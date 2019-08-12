THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.39

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 5710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

TKAMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.70 and a beta of 1.16.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

