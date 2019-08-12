Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $125.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tidewater stock traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $16.90. 231,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,271. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.32. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $712.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Tidewater news, Director Randee E. Day acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $62,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,042.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dick Fagerstal acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,446.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $227,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

