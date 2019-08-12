Tigereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $174,348.00 (TIG)

Tigereum (CURRENCY:TIG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Tigereum has a total market cap of $174,348.00 and $511.00 worth of Tigereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tigereum has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tigereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $495.78 or 0.04344545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001102 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Tigereum

Tigereum (TIG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Tigereum’s total supply is 19,743,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,214,795 tokens. The official website for Tigereum is www.tigereum.io. Tigereum’s official Twitter account is @tigereumtokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tigereum

Tigereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tigereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

