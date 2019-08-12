TittieCoin Price Down 3.2% Over Last Week (TIT)

TittieCoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One TittieCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, TittieCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. TittieCoin has a market cap of $143,461.00 and $16.00 worth of TittieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TittieCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00763016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013574 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002489 BTC.

TittieCoin Coin Profile

TittieCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2014. TittieCoin’s total supply is 1,259,816,434 coins. TittieCoin’s official website is tittiecoin.com. TittieCoin’s official Twitter account is @TittieCoin. The Reddit community for TittieCoin is /r/tittiecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TittieCoin

TittieCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TittieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TittieCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TittieCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TittieCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TittieCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.