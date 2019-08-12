TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Short Interest Update

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TMSR traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.37. 4,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,940. TMSR has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter. TMSR had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

