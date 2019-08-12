Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,751,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $39,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 27,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 35,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 4th quarter worth about $19,454,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CSFB downgraded shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

IAG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 5,385,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56. Iamgold Corp has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

