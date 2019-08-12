Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $17.83 Million Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Harsco by 7.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

NYSE:HSC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.41. 29,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,448. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.16). Harsco had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $114,995.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Francis Minan bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 123,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,152.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.