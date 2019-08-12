Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,459,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Pan American Silver comprises 0.7% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 2.13% of Pan American Silver worth $57,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 107,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 506,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.01. 378,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,627. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

