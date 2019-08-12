Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,518. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,294.10, a P/E/G ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,770 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.16, for a total transaction of $510,043.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $349,538.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $410,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,474 shares of company stock worth $26,822,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

