Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 21,679 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,679 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $34,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 18.2% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Novartis by 9.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $91.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,856. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $209.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

