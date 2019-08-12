Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 280,905 Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 280,905 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $26,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,145,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $49.47. 162,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,482. BHP Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

