Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 410 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $21,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,405,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,819 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,387,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,423,000 after acquiring an additional 714,979 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $49,629,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,467,000 after acquiring an additional 364,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.96. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.84.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,287 shares of company stock worth $1,260,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $142.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

