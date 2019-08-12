Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 792 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $80,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,786,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,963,000 after purchasing an additional 107,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,973,000 after acquiring an additional 483,263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,272,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,322,000 after acquiring an additional 106,769 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after acquiring an additional 385,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,978,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,530,000 after acquiring an additional 91,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,217,711 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.00. The company had a trading volume of 664,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $217.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

