Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) Short Interest Down 47.1% in July

Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:TOWR remained flat at $$30.88 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 354,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,013. Tower International has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $639.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tower International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 71,257 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Tower International by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tower International by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tower International by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tower International by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tower International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tower International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

