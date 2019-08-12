Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.19

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and traded as high as $21.75. Trakm8 shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 58,985 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.15.

In other news, insider Jonathan Furber sold 90,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £19,919.02 ($26,027.73). Also, insider Nadeem Raza purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,826.87).

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

