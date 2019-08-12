TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 30th

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

RNW opened at C$13.17 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.90.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RNW. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Friday. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.41.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.