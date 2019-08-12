TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) Trading 39% Higher

Shares of TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) traded up 39% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$16.74 and last traded at C$16.39, 768,063 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 295% from the average session volume of 194,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of TRANSAT AT in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on TRANSAT AT from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.34 million and a P/E ratio of -12.72.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$897.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$898.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRANSAT AT Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

