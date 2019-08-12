TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given a $610.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) has been given a $610.00 price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TDG. UBS Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target (up from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $539.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.00.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $541.76. 212,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,560. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.94. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $307.36 and a fifty-two week high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total transaction of $1,161,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $785,756.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.09, for a total value of $8,115,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $31,514,641 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 9,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

