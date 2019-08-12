TransferCoin Price Tops $0.0199 on Exchanges (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $159,185.00 and $358.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 109.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013311 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,009,915 coins. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.