Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.45. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Trevali Mining traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 732559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25.

About Trevali Mining (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

