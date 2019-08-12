Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,168 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Trimble worth $39,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Trimble by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trimble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, Director Merit E. Janow sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $324,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,393.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,230 shares of company stock worth $1,551,488 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.39. 30,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

