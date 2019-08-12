Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,547 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the quarter. Tripadvisor accounts for about 3.5% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,732 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,620.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $162,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Tripadvisor stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. 69,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

