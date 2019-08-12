Tripadvisor’s (TRIP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock.

“We are reducing our revenue and adj. EBITDA estimates for the back half of the year which now call for 13% FY:19 adj. EBITDA growth. We are maintaining our Hold rating and our $50 price target.”,” Stifel Nicolaus’ analyst wrote.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.31.

TRIP stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $41.18 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,732 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,620.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $162,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

