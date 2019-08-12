TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT Set at $5.00 by Cowen

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been assigned a $5.00 price objective by stock analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $3.78. 2,954,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $507.49 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.55. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $41,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,635.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TrueCar by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 602,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,524 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 541,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 197,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

